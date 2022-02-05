New polarization of China, Russia



Md Tareq Hasan



China and Russia will expand their military cooperation through strategic exercises and joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.



To this end, an agreement has recently been signed between the two countries. According to several analysts, the agreement will effectively turn the two countries into an alliance. This is a significant step for China, as Beijing has always pursued a non-aligned diplomatic policy.



The purpose of this year's joint military exercise between China and Russia is to strengthen the alliance's partnership in counter-terrorism activities and demonstrate the two countries' commitment to maintaining regional and international security and stability.



Xinhua added that China and Russia have entered a new era of strategic mutual trust, practical exchange, and coordination. In this case, strengthening the strategic partnership, this year's joint military exercise will take relations between the two countries to a new height.



There are long-standing allegations from Washington that Beijing is violating human rights by persecuting Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on China. Westerners accuse China of systematically persecuting Muslims. They are being separated from their families and kept in special camps. However, China has denied the allegations. This time, China is taking part in a joint military exercise with Russia next to Xinjiang.



At a time when China and Russia are at loggerheads over various issues with the West, including the United States, Beijing and Moscow have sought to deepen ties. The depth of this relationship between the two states is seen by political analysts as a possibility for the emergence of a new strategic partnership in the global system.

In the face of sanctions, trade wars, and the West's efforts to isolate them politically, the two nations are expected to work together to address that challenge, which is expected to play a role in maintaining the balance of power in the world. Although hostile relations existed between Beijing and Moscow from the 1960s to the early 1990s, China's diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation improved after the collapse of the Soviet Union.



During a bilateral virtual meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the presidents of China and Russia, on December 29, 2020, they stressed that the two countries would work to develop a closer partnership. This strategic cooperation between China and Russia can effectively prevent any attempt by the West to suppress and divide the two countries.



In foreign policy, Beijing and Moscow have agreed on and supported Iran, Syria, and Venezuela on various issues. The two countries also agree with North Korea and have pressed for the lifting of UN sanctions on the country.



In an interview with the London-based Financial Times last month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he did not see China or Russia as separate. The two countries work closely together. Analysts see China and Russia as security risks for the Asia-Pacific or Europe.



NATO believes the two countries are inserted as a semi-alliance, which NATO believes needs to be tackled unitedly. NATO claims China and Russia are a security challenge. Alexei Muraviv, an associate professor in the Department of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, believes that strengthening the Sino-Russian partnership could be a major factor in shaping the geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region in the coming decades.



This alliance between China and Russia has arisen since the two countries united in geopolitical and geostrategic military interests. The governments of the two countries are actually interested in tackling Washington's dual control. If Moscow and Beijing decide to challenge the US-led Aukus Agreement, the South China Sea could become a geopolitical competition, said Professor Muraviv.



If Beijing sees growing naval tensions with the United States in the South China Sea, greater coordination with the Russian navy in the Sea of Japan will always be an option. Such arrangements would be a nightmare for Western leaders. Both Beijing and Moscow, on the other hand feel that the United States is a hypocritical aggressor that seeks to suppress China and Russia in order to maintain its dominance.



Considered a threat to its national security by both China and Russia, Washington has made a variety of allegations against both countries, including human rights violations, and has imposed economic, political, and diplomatic sanctions from time to time.



The United States is also engaged in a trade war with China. The United States has recently formed a "Quad" alliance with India, Australia, and Japan to deal with both countries. China has called the alliance "South Asian NATO". Thirteen years later, the United States organized a two-stage naval exercise in the vicinity of China in the Philippine Sea and the Bay of Bengal.



The United States has formed a security alliance with its two allies, the United Kingdom and Australia, called Aukus, to deal with China and Russia.The alliance agreement allows Australia to have a powerful nuclear submarine. The Australian navy has been authorized to patrol the disputed waters of the South China Sea as well as the Taiwan Strait.



China has described the alliance as a "very irresponsible threat" to regional stability. Russia has called it a "major challenge" to prevent the spread of nuclear non-proliferation. Daniel Bochkov, an analyst at the Moscow-based Russian International Affairs Council, said such actions inevitably encourage China to forge closer cooperation with Russia to reciprocate the hostile action.



Those reactions include the recent Sino-Russian joint naval exercise in the seas around Washington, an ally of Washington, and South Korea. Bochkov added that fierce competition could lead to a resurgence of tough blocks, such as the Nervous War period.



On one hand, there is the US-led bloc, and on the other, there is the Sino-Russian alliance. "It will create a geopolitical stalemate that seems impossible to overcome," Bochkov said. The partnership and strategic alliance between China and Russia will continue to grow stronger throughout the 21st century and may even transform into a "military alliance".

Md Tareq Hasan, Student, Rajshahi University

















Recently, both Beijing and Moscow have strengthened their political, economic, and military cooperation to counter pressure from the United States and its allies.China and Russia will expand their military cooperation through strategic exercises and joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.To this end, an agreement has recently been signed between the two countries. According to several analysts, the agreement will effectively turn the two countries into an alliance. This is a significant step for China, as Beijing has always pursued a non-aligned diplomatic policy.The purpose of this year's joint military exercise between China and Russia is to strengthen the alliance's partnership in counter-terrorism activities and demonstrate the two countries' commitment to maintaining regional and international security and stability.Xinhua added that China and Russia have entered a new era of strategic mutual trust, practical exchange, and coordination. In this case, strengthening the strategic partnership, this year's joint military exercise will take relations between the two countries to a new height.There are long-standing allegations from Washington that Beijing is violating human rights by persecuting Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on China. Westerners accuse China of systematically persecuting Muslims. They are being separated from their families and kept in special camps. However, China has denied the allegations. This time, China is taking part in a joint military exercise with Russia next to Xinjiang.At a time when China and Russia are at loggerheads over various issues with the West, including the United States, Beijing and Moscow have sought to deepen ties. The depth of this relationship between the two states is seen by political analysts as a possibility for the emergence of a new strategic partnership in the global system.In the face of sanctions, trade wars, and the West's efforts to isolate them politically, the two nations are expected to work together to address that challenge, which is expected to play a role in maintaining the balance of power in the world. Although hostile relations existed between Beijing and Moscow from the 1960s to the early 1990s, China's diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation improved after the collapse of the Soviet Union.During a bilateral virtual meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the presidents of China and Russia, on December 29, 2020, they stressed that the two countries would work to develop a closer partnership. This strategic cooperation between China and Russia can effectively prevent any attempt by the West to suppress and divide the two countries.In foreign policy, Beijing and Moscow have agreed on and supported Iran, Syria, and Venezuela on various issues. The two countries also agree with North Korea and have pressed for the lifting of UN sanctions on the country.In an interview with the London-based Financial Times last month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he did not see China or Russia as separate. The two countries work closely together. Analysts see China and Russia as security risks for the Asia-Pacific or Europe.NATO believes the two countries are inserted as a semi-alliance, which NATO believes needs to be tackled unitedly. NATO claims China and Russia are a security challenge. Alexei Muraviv, an associate professor in the Department of National Security and Strategic Studies at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, believes that strengthening the Sino-Russian partnership could be a major factor in shaping the geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region in the coming decades.This alliance between China and Russia has arisen since the two countries united in geopolitical and geostrategic military interests. The governments of the two countries are actually interested in tackling Washington's dual control. If Moscow and Beijing decide to challenge the US-led Aukus Agreement, the South China Sea could become a geopolitical competition, said Professor Muraviv.If Beijing sees growing naval tensions with the United States in the South China Sea, greater coordination with the Russian navy in the Sea of Japan will always be an option. Such arrangements would be a nightmare for Western leaders. Both Beijing and Moscow, on the other hand feel that the United States is a hypocritical aggressor that seeks to suppress China and Russia in order to maintain its dominance.Considered a threat to its national security by both China and Russia, Washington has made a variety of allegations against both countries, including human rights violations, and has imposed economic, political, and diplomatic sanctions from time to time.The United States is also engaged in a trade war with China. The United States has recently formed a "Quad" alliance with India, Australia, and Japan to deal with both countries. China has called the alliance "South Asian NATO". Thirteen years later, the United States organized a two-stage naval exercise in the vicinity of China in the Philippine Sea and the Bay of Bengal.The United States has formed a security alliance with its two allies, the United Kingdom and Australia, called Aukus, to deal with China and Russia.The alliance agreement allows Australia to have a powerful nuclear submarine. The Australian navy has been authorized to patrol the disputed waters of the South China Sea as well as the Taiwan Strait.China has described the alliance as a "very irresponsible threat" to regional stability. Russia has called it a "major challenge" to prevent the spread of nuclear non-proliferation. Daniel Bochkov, an analyst at the Moscow-based Russian International Affairs Council, said such actions inevitably encourage China to forge closer cooperation with Russia to reciprocate the hostile action.Those reactions include the recent Sino-Russian joint naval exercise in the seas around Washington, an ally of Washington, and South Korea. Bochkov added that fierce competition could lead to a resurgence of tough blocks, such as the Nervous War period.On one hand, there is the US-led bloc, and on the other, there is the Sino-Russian alliance. "It will create a geopolitical stalemate that seems impossible to overcome," Bochkov said. The partnership and strategic alliance between China and Russia will continue to grow stronger throughout the 21st century and may even transform into a "military alliance".Md Tareq Hasan, Student, Rajshahi University