Bureaucracy blurs clarity of executive branch



Shoriful Kabir Shamim



In the last hundred years of the 200 years of British rule, the people began to hate the English. Therefore, it would have been easier to collect taxes by the Anglophiles.



As a result, the English held the top positions in the administration, such as secretary, additional secretary and joint secretary, and the lower post holders were Indians. These Indian bureaucrats worked in the field administration. Almost all the laws, rules and regulations of the bureaucracy made by the British are against the interests of the common people.



The law recently sued against journalist Rozina Islam for allegedly stealing information from the Ministry of Health is the Official Secrets Act, which was drafted by the British. This law was first enacted in 1899.



It was then finalized in 1923 amid widespread criticism. The purpose of the Official Secrecy Act was to stifle the voices of Indian journalists and freedom-loving people and against any British rule. Later, during the Pakistan rule, it took 9 years to draft the first constitution.



But the educated and consensus people were surprised to see that even the newly liberated Pakistan did not make any significant change in the laws, rules and regulations made by the British bureaucrats. So, the original spirit of the bureaucracy remained the same.



In other words, repressive laws or black laws have not changed much. People have therefore lost confidence in this hundred-year-old bureaucracy.



Government officials are called servants of the people. But in reality in some cases, ordinary people are being oppressed by the Lord called 'Sebak' in various ways at different times.



In all the departments, there are instructions for the officers and employees to be people friendly to facilitate the civic services.

The National Integrity Strategy has been taken to bring it under accountability and the training is compulsory. In 2012, the Cabinet Division took the initiative to implement this strategy.

One of the objectives of the programme is to ensure that ordinary citizens of the country get a fair and timely response from government officials and employees and do not get involved in corruption in any way. If there is no accountability in the administration, all hopes of progress are bound to be in vain.



It is the responsibility of the government to establish a society free of exploitation, rule of law and to ensure political, economic and social equality and justice. Therefore, the main issue of the government's integrity plan is to establish good governance to meet the mentioned goals.



Therefore, it is necessary to take all necessary steps to avoid the long-cherished lordly behavior of the administrative officers and employees.

For that, it is necessary to spread a massive awareness movement in the state and social spheres.



A strong provision of the Right to Information Act is that government authorities will disclose the maximum amount of information to the public spontaneously i.e. without waiting for citizens or journalists to ask.



If the policy-makers of the government and the public administration officials had a proper understanding of the essence of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, they would never have considered information as government property.



The main objectives of the RTI Act are to empower citizens, ensure transparency and accountability in government activities, and prevent corruption; above all, to ensure that the political system works in the interest of the people.



A favourable mentality of a fair democratic system is needed in this regard. Unfortunately, this is missing in our country. We can talk about the matter of the information provided by the DGHS during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a reluctance to provide accurate and adequate information by the health department to the media in a timely manner.



In the early days at the regular press briefings organised by the health department, the journalists used to bring out a lot of information by asking various questions; But at one stage journalists were banned from asking questions.



Through the power of information and free access to information, it is possible to reduce the opacity and corruption of official work as well as ensure the quality of citizen service.



According to Article 21 (2) of the Constitution, "Every person in the service of the Republic has a duty to strive at all times to serve the people".

People's attitudes toward global governance have changed. The importance of free flow of information and access to information is evident in all aspects of sustainable development worldwide and Bangladesh is no exception.



Bangladesh has achieved commendable success in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) announced by the United Nations. It is no exaggeration to say that the free flow of information, access to information and the Right to Information Act-2009 have played a helpful role in eradicating poverty, flourishing education, health and women's development, achieving gender equality, food security, reduction of infant mortality and maternal mortality rate.



In order to establish a happy and prosperous golden Bengal, it is necessary to have a 'golden man'. This has come from the life of Bangabandhu.



The golden man is the man who is pure in thoughts, words and deeds.

The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh pledges to establish a corruption-free, just person and society.

'Respect for the dignity and value of humanity' has been adopted as one of the principles of governing the state. 'Unearned income' has been promised to be utterly barred.



Taking these issues into consideration, the Bangladesh Awami League in its 2008 election manifesto pledged to take 'multifaceted measures against corruption'.



The same promise was made in the election manifestos of 2014 and 2018. The position of 'Zero Tolerance' was declared against corruption.

The National Integrity Strategy prepared by the present government is a commendable initiative.



There are some challenges in curbing corruption and establishing integrity. One of them is development activities.

More development activities mean more money transactions. Where more money is spent, the chance of corruption increases. That is why corruption is one of the biggest challenges for Bangladesh at the moment in the development process.



One thing needs to be mentioned is that over the last one decade, the negative position of Bangladesh in the index of corruption has changed. People's awareness against corruption has increased.



Abuse of power and corruption need to be stopped by using the administration. Profiteering traders should also be reined in. Because, in the shadow of administrative power and in some cases due to lack of political will, the corrupts have become reckless.

Shoriful Kabir Shamim, Journalist, The Daily Observer















The British gave birth to present-day bureaucracy in the Indian subcontinent for no great purpose. They wanted to create an elite class that looked Indian but British in mind (Anglophile). Their main responsibility was to rule, exploit and protect the interests of the British the way the Anglophiles were trained up.In the last hundred years of the 200 years of British rule, the people began to hate the English. Therefore, it would have been easier to collect taxes by the Anglophiles.As a result, the English held the top positions in the administration, such as secretary, additional secretary and joint secretary, and the lower post holders were Indians. These Indian bureaucrats worked in the field administration. Almost all the laws, rules and regulations of the bureaucracy made by the British are against the interests of the common people.The law recently sued against journalist Rozina Islam for allegedly stealing information from the Ministry of Health is the Official Secrets Act, which was drafted by the British. This law was first enacted in 1899.It was then finalized in 1923 amid widespread criticism. The purpose of the Official Secrecy Act was to stifle the voices of Indian journalists and freedom-loving people and against any British rule. Later, during the Pakistan rule, it took 9 years to draft the first constitution.But the educated and consensus people were surprised to see that even the newly liberated Pakistan did not make any significant change in the laws, rules and regulations made by the British bureaucrats. So, the original spirit of the bureaucracy remained the same.In other words, repressive laws or black laws have not changed much. People have therefore lost confidence in this hundred-year-old bureaucracy.Government officials are called servants of the people. But in reality in some cases, ordinary people are being oppressed by the Lord called 'Sebak' in various ways at different times.In all the departments, there are instructions for the officers and employees to be people friendly to facilitate the civic services.The National Integrity Strategy has been taken to bring it under accountability and the training is compulsory. In 2012, the Cabinet Division took the initiative to implement this strategy.One of the objectives of the programme is to ensure that ordinary citizens of the country get a fair and timely response from government officials and employees and do not get involved in corruption in any way. If there is no accountability in the administration, all hopes of progress are bound to be in vain.It is the responsibility of the government to establish a society free of exploitation, rule of law and to ensure political, economic and social equality and justice. Therefore, the main issue of the government's integrity plan is to establish good governance to meet the mentioned goals.Therefore, it is necessary to take all necessary steps to avoid the long-cherished lordly behavior of the administrative officers and employees.For that, it is necessary to spread a massive awareness movement in the state and social spheres.A strong provision of the Right to Information Act is that government authorities will disclose the maximum amount of information to the public spontaneously i.e. without waiting for citizens or journalists to ask.If the policy-makers of the government and the public administration officials had a proper understanding of the essence of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, they would never have considered information as government property.The main objectives of the RTI Act are to empower citizens, ensure transparency and accountability in government activities, and prevent corruption; above all, to ensure that the political system works in the interest of the people.A favourable mentality of a fair democratic system is needed in this regard. Unfortunately, this is missing in our country. We can talk about the matter of the information provided by the DGHS during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a reluctance to provide accurate and adequate information by the health department to the media in a timely manner.In the early days at the regular press briefings organised by the health department, the journalists used to bring out a lot of information by asking various questions; But at one stage journalists were banned from asking questions.Through the power of information and free access to information, it is possible to reduce the opacity and corruption of official work as well as ensure the quality of citizen service.According to Article 21 (2) of the Constitution, "Every person in the service of the Republic has a duty to strive at all times to serve the people".People's attitudes toward global governance have changed. The importance of free flow of information and access to information is evident in all aspects of sustainable development worldwide and Bangladesh is no exception.Bangladesh has achieved commendable success in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) announced by the United Nations. It is no exaggeration to say that the free flow of information, access to information and the Right to Information Act-2009 have played a helpful role in eradicating poverty, flourishing education, health and women's development, achieving gender equality, food security, reduction of infant mortality and maternal mortality rate.In order to establish a happy and prosperous golden Bengal, it is necessary to have a 'golden man'. This has come from the life of Bangabandhu.The golden man is the man who is pure in thoughts, words and deeds.The Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh pledges to establish a corruption-free, just person and society.'Respect for the dignity and value of humanity' has been adopted as one of the principles of governing the state. 'Unearned income' has been promised to be utterly barred.Taking these issues into consideration, the Bangladesh Awami League in its 2008 election manifesto pledged to take 'multifaceted measures against corruption'.The same promise was made in the election manifestos of 2014 and 2018. The position of 'Zero Tolerance' was declared against corruption.The National Integrity Strategy prepared by the present government is a commendable initiative.There are some challenges in curbing corruption and establishing integrity. One of them is development activities.More development activities mean more money transactions. Where more money is spent, the chance of corruption increases. That is why corruption is one of the biggest challenges for Bangladesh at the moment in the development process.One thing needs to be mentioned is that over the last one decade, the negative position of Bangladesh in the index of corruption has changed. People's awareness against corruption has increased.Abuse of power and corruption need to be stopped by using the administration. Profiteering traders should also be reined in. Because, in the shadow of administrative power and in some cases due to lack of political will, the corrupts have become reckless.Shoriful Kabir Shamim, Journalist, The Daily Observer