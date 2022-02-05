Street children’s plight



Chandan Mondal



You may have noticed that some children pick up food from the dustbin where dogs eat it. What a cruel painful scene! They do these things all day long in the sun and wet and in the rain. The money he earns all day may never add to anyone's food or even a single meal. Yet they struggle with life to survive.



Of these children, many are orphans. They do not even know where they came from. They have grown up on the streets since childhood. That is why we, the so called polite society, have named them "Street children ".



There are no official statistics on the number of street children in Bangladesh and it is almost impossible to determine their number, which is increasing by leaps and bounds. According to UNICEF, there are currently more than 1.1 million street children in Bangladesh. There are more than 6 lakh street children in Dhaka city alone. And by 2024 the number will be 16 lakh 15 thousand 330. According to a study by the Ministry of Social Welfare, 51% of street children are victims of 'obscene speech'. 20 percent are physically abused. Girls are the most sexually harassed. 14.5% of street children are sexually abused. And 48 percent of street girls are sexually abused. What a terrible image!



According to a report by the Social and Economic Enhancement Programme (SEEP), about 44% of street children are addicted to drugs, 41% have no bed, 40% cannot take a bath, 35% defecate in the open, and 54% are sick. There is no one and 85% of the children are ill and cannot communicate with the doctor. According to the same study, 34.4% of children stay in a certain place for a maximum of six months.

Even after sleeping under the open sky, 56 percent of them have to pay 150 to 200 takas monthly to bullies. They were also tortured and arrested by the police. A citizen is a human being in a disadvantaged state.



According to a study by the Bangladesh ShishuAdhikar Forum (BSAF), 85% of street children are addicted to drugs in one way or another. There are at least 229 drug spots in Dhaka city. Children between the ages of 9 and 18 use drugs in these spots.



Now let's come to the government's plan. The government has a fixed allocation for street children in the annual budget. There are also government shelters. But the fate of street children does not change. Irregularities and corruption are taking place at different costs in the rehabilitation of children. These irregularities and corruption seem to have taken an institutional form. As a result, they remain on the side of the road. Childhood and adolescence are lost in the smoke of intoxication.



Bangladesh has become known as a role model in the development world. Construction of a tunnel at the bottom of the river is underway. Metro rail movement is just a matter of time now. Railways will never run underground like in the developed world. Attempts are being made to bring a high-speed train. The Padma Bridge is being built with its own funds. The construction of the nuclear power plant is progressing fast. We have a place in space. The seas have been conquered. New warships are coming. In contrast to the huge development activities, social and economic inequality is increasing.



Many neglected human beings are hiding behind the state's vision. We are growing up in a society with gaps widening day by day with luxury on the one hand and deprivation on the other. In a discriminatory society, children's minds are also affected.



Many people in our country do a lot for street children. Some buy new clothes during Eid, some organize cake festivals, some organize sports, some open schools for street children and give them basic education. But these steps do not benefit the street children in the long run and so at the end of the day, they have to go back to the dogs.



Children are the future of the future, whether they are born with a golden spoon or stay on the road. All children should be included in equal opportunities as per the needs of the state. As long as the future of the country is on the road, the country will be deprived of seeing the face of development.



Food and clothing, shelter, education, medical care, recreation, and, most importantly, their social security must be ensured for these street children, in order to build the right human resources by uniting publicly and privately.



It will be possible to eradicate these injustices including terrorism, robbery, theft, and robbery in the country; When 100% of people see the light of education, street children will get an education of values, when they will get the guideline of becoming ideal human beings.



Analysis shows that children are becoming street children mainly due to poverty. Apart from this, children become street children after being separated from home due to various reasons including divorce or multiple marriages of their parents, their death, family unrest, physical, mental and sexual abuse, river erosion, and disappearance.



So the family has to be peaceful. For this, inequality between men and women must be eliminated from society. Arrangements should be made to reach the families of street children who have families. The word Tokai should l be erased from the country. Changing the name of the street child will create their personal identity. Therefore, everyone in society has to take this responsibility together, only then the country will move forward with a new identity.



Chandan Mondal, Student, Department of Economics,Government Titumir College, Dhaka



























































