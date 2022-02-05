C-19 impact on health workers

Medical professions in Bangladesh occupy a respectable position. People from all walks of life are heavily dependent upon it. Now, with the passing of each and every day of our lives, we find that it is advancing so that the common people are richly benefited. With the ever-increasing commercialization and privatization, doctors, some of them, which could be a few we must admit, have resorted to charge high fees, order numerous investigations needed or not and started referring patients for fee sharing.



One or two black ships are undoubtedly corrupt, but we see thousands doing their job and saving a life with hard work, dedication, trust, confidentiality as per their oath. For single or few people, the whole doctor fraternity cannot be blamed.



During this pandemic, our valiant frontlines are fighting for the life of respected citizens. Health care workers are being infected, dying every day. We salute those who are still in the front, working tirelessly round the clock.



We respect, show gratitude and pray for those departed souls who proved to the nation, the life of our citizens is our first priority. Doctors showed they fought and cared for their patients. Health care workers have proved time and again, they are for the people, with the people.



The deteriorating pandemic situation in the country has created a risk of disruption of all kinds of health services as the coronavirus infection rate among the health workers is on the rise again during the recent days.



The increasing number of infected health workers may disrupt the treatment of both Covid and non-Covid patients, corona test, and vaccination activities, apprehended by many. The fact that many physicians tested positive for Covid in recent days, is a matter of concern.



As the number of Covid patients increases, so does the infection rate among health professionals. Every day more than one doctor is being infected in different departments. Whenever any health worker is tested after showing symptoms, he is becoming positive for the virus.



Not only are the health workers, their family members also being infected. If this continues for some more days, there will be a shortage of physicians and nurses to provide treatment to both Covid and non-Covid patients. Service management can be jeopardized.



Covid patients are increasing across the country. Many health workers are being infected due to the exposure to positive patients, use of public transport, and lack of isolation facilities at home. Hospital outdoors are working with full personnel. Once infected, the health workers remain in isolation for 10 days. If the number of infected health workers continues to increase at this rate, the health services will be disrupted for all kinds of patients suffering from various critical diseases besides Covid.



Still, everyone is not taking the new coronavirus variant Omicron seriously and following the rules properly. If the whole health system is engrossed in tackling corona cases only, there will be collateral damage for other patients.



The death toll from coronavirus among health workers during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 was comparatively higher. However, the number of infections and deaths among health workers reduced during the second wave as most of them were vaccinated. But the Covid positivity rate of health workers are increasing again during the ongoing third wave as the Omicron variant infects the vaccinated persons also.



Agonizing mental trauma of frontline fighters is becoming a matter of concern, since thousands of health care personnel are working round the clock to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. They are working tirelessly without even enjoying leave for personal reasons.



Many of them are experiencing distress, at the time feeling cooked up, left alone, at times finding it monotonous, claustrophobic. The work is getting on their nerves. They are quickly becoming pessimistic, introvert. Dull, boring life is pressing them hard.



The question is- do they require help? Any support to reduce tension, pulling out from being indisposed to the family, society. Have we ever thought about it? We cannot imagine without them. They are our warriors who are always with us.



We are ready to criticize; we are bound to get their service. Yes, almost all of them have taken the responsibility, wilfully, they also want to serve. They are our valiant frontline fighters, they will definitely be successful against this fight, and they have proved that time and again. To do that, they shall have to be fit physically as well as mentally. We all know a healthy body in a healthy mind can ensure the best possible service.



A major stress can be long working hours that can make a person feel exhausted. Every person has a family if someone is working tirelessly for long hours. He may feel pain, left out, detached, and have fear for his family. He also may feel sad about his profession. Always there may be concern about the unknown virus, from where it may appear.



Continuous concern, apprehension, fear, anxiety, about inadequate personal protective materials, feeling insecure, is having nightmares even with proper protection. Even a long separation from family might make him depressed.



The authority responsible should encourage staff to remain connected to their friends and family. Policymakers should implement programmes of honouring front-line personnel and acknowledge their role using various platforms.

Recent studies have revealed the woeful state of the mental health of our country's healthcare professionals amidst a raging pandemic. Over the last two years, doctors and nurses across the country have firmly stood beside the virus-stricken patients at the risk of losing their own lives, and they continue to do so. But this has taken an immense physical and mental toll on many of them which must be addressed.



It is our responsibility to stay safe from the virus by practising health guidelines adamantly and by being open about their symptoms with doctors. The pandemic has shown that we need more doctors and nurses as well as counselling facilities for those who are overwhelmed by the demands of treating Covid-19 patients. The policymakers must start taking steps to address these crucial issues, which, if left unaddressed, will further weaken our health sector.

DR. Zubair Khaled, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public health Specialist

















