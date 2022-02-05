50 years of Bangla-German ties

It is heartening to note that while marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Germany - the German Federal Foreign Ministry issued a statement by acknowledging Bangladesh as an important economic and political partner.

On 4th of February 1972, the then East Germany was the first European country to recognise Bangladesh and to establish diplomatic relations.

However, later on unified Germany in the past 50 years has proven to be a time tested developing partner of Bangladesh. Despite unexpected changes in our political landscape, German cooperation and assistance never stopped.

Germany has contributed around 3 billion Euros to bilateral development projects. And upcoming bilateral consultations are scheduled for this year. In addition, Bangladesh is a pilot country for the Federal Foreign Office in which it is successfully supporting measures for early warning and risk prevention in the event of natural disasters.

In terms of our business ties with Germany, while Bangladesh is the world's second largest exporter of textiles - Germany is the second largest importer of our textile goods. Deep-frozen foodstuffs and leather products are also exported. Meanwhile, Bangladesh imports machinery as well as chemical products and electrical goods from Germany.

The economic partnership based on our trade and businesses have markedly grown over the years, and what we had appreciated, clearly stated in the German statement is that it also read - the German economy has responsibility to work with the governments of both countries to ensure compliance with fundamental social and environmental standards in production.

Germany and Bangladesh are therefore continuing with a series of close bilateral dialogues.

Deep and meaningful bilateral ties thrive not only on mutual interests, but also taking responsibility to address a partner's weaker sides. On that note, our German counterparts have shown marked sincerity and good will.

We expect similar German cooperation in strengthening our democratic institutions.

While our German friends acknowledge our rapid economic development and significant humanitarian role in sheltering near about a million Rohingya refugees - it is essential for both countries to take our bilateral ties to the next level.

In order to expand German-Bangladesh bilateral trade, new export sectors needs to be mutually explored. In order to diversify exporting areas, shipping industry, vaccine production and technological cooperation could be the potential areas of bilateral trade in the upcoming days.

German business houses must come forward to invest in our Exclusive Economic Zones (EPZ) and avail lucrative business opportunities.

In particular, we call on the German automobile industry to look at all opportunities on assembling, manufacturing and marketing their cars in this region. German car makers can focus on making low cost cars for a potentially huge consumer market.

In the end, upon marking the silver anniversary in our bilateral ties now it is time to aim for the diamond jubilee by strengthening our ties.