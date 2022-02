Winter clothes distribution among 35 cold-hit destitute families at Chaipara

Bagatipara Upazila administration in Natore distributed winter clothes among 35 cold-hit destitute families at Chaipara on Thursday. Bagatipara Upazila Parishad Chairman Ahidul Islam Gokul attended the programme as chief guest. Bagatipara UNO Priyanka Debi Pal, AC Land Nishat Anjum Ananya and Jamnagar UP Chairman Golam Rabbani were also present during the distribution. photo: observer