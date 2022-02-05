Turmeric growers at Bagha happy over production, price



The photo shows turmeric being sold at a market in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

But they are in disarray in preserving seed turmeric due to lack of seed-preserving centre. They demanded a seed preservation centre in the upazila to meet turmeric seed crisis.

A visit found farmers busy lifting turmeric from their fields, and marketing of new turmeric in local markets.

Turmeric Grower Nazim Uddin of Kushbariya Village in the upazila said, he has co-cropped turmeric in his mango grove; the shade land of the mango garden is suited to turmeric farming. He is getting benefits from both fruit and turmeric.

Biraj Uddin of Hamidkura Village said, Due to high prices and crisis of seed, it was not possible for me to increase turmeric-farming land size. Seed needs to be saved while lifting."

If the government takes measure to preserve seed, many farmers will be interested in cultivating turmeric.

Another Jahurul Islam said, he has harvested around 100 maund turmeric from 2.5 bighas this season; some 50 to 55 maunds have been produced each bigha; and per maund raw turmeric is selling at Tk 1,000-1,200 in the local market.

Trader Ekramul Haque said, the turmeric of the upazila has a good reputation across the country. "We purchase turmeric on Saturday and Tuesday every week from different places and send these to many districts including Dhaka, Chittagong, Mymensingh, Barisal ,and Khulna,' he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamsunahar Bhuiyan said, favourable weather and adequate rainfall assisted a lot in cultivating in turmeric hassle-free manner.

Growers are getting good yield, he added.

There is a growing trend in turmeric production in the country as different spice companies are purchasing the crop, he maintained.



