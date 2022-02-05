1,349 more contract corona in Rajshahi, Barishal

A total of 1,349 more people have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 974 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,13,722 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 830.

Of the 974 new cases, 332 were detected in Pabna, followed by 242 in Rajshahi including 204 in the city, 91 in Bogura, 86 each in Naogaon and Sirajganj, 38 in Natore, 36 in Joypurhat and 33 in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,716 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 697 were from Bogura, 330 from Rajshahi including 211 in the city and 176 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,00,359 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 577 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

BARISHAL: Some 375 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 49,843 in the division.

According to the health department sources, a total of 935 samples have been tested in six districts here in the last 24 hours where 375 found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 40.11 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 150 are in Barishal including 63 in the city, 65 in Jhalakathi, 44 in Bhola, 49 in Patuakhali, 42 in Pirojpur, and 24 in Barguna districts.

With this, the district-wise outbreak of the total virus cases now stands at 20,145 in Barishal including 12,000 in the city, 5,194 in Jhalakathi, 7,470 in Bhola, 6,781 in Patuakhali, 6,028 in Pirojpur and 4,245 in Barguna districts.

Meanwhile, the total fatality cases rose to 683 in the division.

The district-wise outbreak of the total fatality cases is 231 in Barishal including 103 in the city, 69 in Jhalakathi, 92 in Bhola, 109 in Patuakhali, 83 in Pirojpur and 99 in Barguna districts.

However, some 129 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 45,379 in the division.

















