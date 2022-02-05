Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Sirajganj, Bogura

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Bogura, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A local leader of Juba Dal was shot to death by miscreants in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Akber Hossain, son of Mojibur Rahman, was the convener of the proposed committee of 10 No. Soydabad Union Unit Juba Dal. He was an accused in number of cases.
A gang of miscreants shot him at Randhuni Bazar at night and fled the scene, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa.
Local rescued him and taken him to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.
BOGURA: A man was killed on Tuesday night following a clash centring the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Sariakandi Upazila of the district.
Deceased Belal Sheikh, 35, son of Lal Mia Sheikh, was a resident of Pakerdah Village under Kajla Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Belal had been working on the side of independent chairman candidate Rashed Mosharraf in the upcoming Kajla UP election.
However, he was campaigning for his preferable candidate at a grocery shop in the area at around 11pm.
At that time, a group of miscreants attacked him all of a sudden, and started hacking Belal and two others with sticks and iron rods, leaving them critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a hospital.
Critically injured Belal was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.
Sariakandi PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


