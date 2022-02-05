66 detained on different charges in nine districts

A total of 66 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Bogura, Pirojpur, Narayanganj, Natore and Mymensingh, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 44 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 24 people on different charges in the city.

RMCH Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

A total of 24.70 grams of heroin, 1.075 kilograms of hemps and 5 pieces of yaba tablets were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Friday morning, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 20 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Monday.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Monday, the official added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three men and unearthed an arms factory in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The detained persons are Amirul, Abdul Gafur and Badshah.

RAB-7 Commander Lt Col MA Yusuf said members of the elite force conducted the drive in Jhumpara Hill area in the upazila at around 10:30pm and arrested the trio.

According to RAB, acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB conducted a 48-hour long drive in the area and detained the accused along with arms. Though the elite force detained the trio but other members of the gang were managed to flee the scene after sensing the presence of them.

RAB arrested top pirate Sardar Kabir Ahmed and 14 of his associates from the Cox's Bazar coastal area earlier.

Based on the information obtained from Kabir that he used to collect arms from Abdul Hamid's arms factory, the elite force conducted an operation in Jhumpara area, said the RAB commander.

"We assume that Hamid is hiding somewhere in the hills and would be able to catch him as early as possible," the official added.

THAKURGAON: Police arrested two youths in the case filed over the rape of a ninth grader girl in Dholarhat area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are Ashraful, 22, from old Thakurgaon area and Motiur, 20, of Chilarong Bashgara area.

Police made the arrests from the old Thakurgaon Bazar area, said Chittaranjan Roy, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ruhia Police Station (PS).

On Tuesday night the girl was raped allegedly by her boyfriend, Sujan, a tenth grader of Islamnagar High School and resident of Debiganj Village, and four to five others including Ashraful and Biplob, according to her statement.

Sujan took her to a poultry farm away from her house where his companions were waiting. Afterwards they left her unconscious near her house at midnight, she said.

Her father said that at around 3am he heard his daughter crying on the houseyard. He came out of the house and found her bleeding. He also saw several injury marks on her body.

That night, the girl was taken to a local doctor and a union parishad member was informed about the incident, her father said.

On Wednesday noon, the victim's father filed a case against five people with Ruhia PS.

Ruhia PS OC Chittaranjan Roy said efforts are going on to arrest the other accused.

NAOGAON: Police on Wednesday night arrested a person for killing a van-puller in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Sakhawat Hossain Zia, a resident of Krishnapur Dakshinpara Village in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Engineer Abdul Mannan Mia confirmed the matter at a press conference on Thursday.

He said the accused killed van-puller Mohsin, son of Abu Taleb, following a dispute over money in Mahishbatan intersection area on January 13, and snatched his vehicle.

Sakhawat, later, sold the van at Santahar in Bogura.

After filing of a complaint with Mohadevpur PS, police arrested Sakhwat from his house on Wednesday night.

The arrested confessed of killing Mohsin during primary interrogation.

Following his statement, the law enforcers recovered the body of Mohsin from a mustard field.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday, the SP added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested eight people on different charges from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Saiful Islam, son of Gaziur Rahman of Dakshinpara; Moazzem Hossain, son of late Moyezuddin, and his wife Shamsunnahar, of Sidhail; Mohabbat Ali, son of Abul Kalam Azad of Dubateghar; Khokan Ali, son late Kateb Ali, and Joha Pramanik, son of Jahangir Alam, residents of Fokpal Village; Tuku Mia, son of Hafizur Rahman, of Bhatgram Village in Nandigram Upazila; and Rustam Ali, son of Badiuzzaman of Chak Dohar Village in Gabtali Upazila of the district.

The arrested were produced before the court on Thursday.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a young man on charge of abducting a newlywed girl from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Sabuj Molla, 22, son of Nurul Islam Molla, a resident of Fuljhuri Village.

Police sources said Sabuj abducted a newlywed girl, 19, from her father's house on November 22 last year.

Later, she was rescued.

The victim's husband lodged a case accusing Sabuj in this connection.

Following this, police arrested him from his residence on Tuesday night.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Wednesday noon.

Mathbaria PS OC Muhammad Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A Juba League leader has been arrested for allegedly abducting a teenage girl in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Delwar Hossain, son of late Ali Hossain, a resident of Pakunda Village in the union. He is the organizing secretary of the union unit of Juba League.

The arrested was produced before the court on Tuesday morning after he was arrested from Majhir Char in Jampur union under the upazila on Monday night.

He was arrested after Shipa Begum, mother of victim of abduction, filed a case against the accused.

The victim's mother said Delwar often used to come her home. Taking advantage of it, he abducted her daughter. Then a team of Taltala Police Check Post rescued her from Majhir Char area.

Abu Sayeed Piyal, in-charge of Taltala Investigation Centre, said they rescued the teenage girl and arrested her abductor Juba League leader Delwar.

However, the arrested was produced before the court, the official added.

NATORE: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a rape accused from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Mehedi Hasan, son of Abdur Rahim Sheikh, a resident of Bri-Chapila Village in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

Natore RAB Camp Commander ASP Forhad Hossain said Mehedi forcibly took a ninth grader girl to a bamboo garden in Ahmedpur area of Sadar Upazila on Sunday, and raped her there.

The victim's mother, later, filed a case accusing Mehedi Hasan.

Following this, a team of the elite force arrested him on Monday night, the ASP added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested five members of a kidnapping gang from Sholhasia area under Gafargaon Municipality in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Mohammad Mobin, 20, son of Mohammad Kamrul Islam of Sholahasia Village, Mohammad Emdadul Haque Sarkar, 23, son of late A Malek, Mohammad Swapan Mia, 30, son of Mohammad Abul Kashem, Akib, 22, son of Hafiz Uddin Mollah and Md Shan alias Fuad, 20, son of Md Murshed Uddin.

The arrested persons were produced before a Mymensingh court on Saturday morning.

Gafargaon PS OC Mohammad Farooq Ahmed said Lal Mia, 38, son of Ajit Ullah Haque of Kanshakhola area of Nandail Upazila, came to visit his former acquaintance Ashik in Dewanganj area of Nandail Upazila on Thursday. Ashik brought him to Sholahasia Village of Gafargaon Upazila saying that he would give him a job.

Later, Asiq demanded Tk 2 lakh to him as ransom money.

Knowing the matter, Lal Mia's relatives lodged a complaint with Gafargaon PS.

Following this, police arrested five members of the kidnapping gang and rescued Lal Mia.

Two of the abductors Ashik and Tanjirul, sons of Bachchu Mia of the same area, fled the scene after sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the OC added.

















