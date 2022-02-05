Video
Rural roads damaged for fish farming at Koyra

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondent

A risky rural road in Koyra Upazila. photo: observer

KOYRA, KHULNA, Feb 3: Fish farming with salt water is continuing to damage rural paved and unpaved public roads in Koyra Upazila of the district.
These roads are getting threatened as these are being used as fences.
Moving on these roads has become quite risky. People are suffering unabated.  
According to local sources, fish farmers have been using these public roads as fences since the 80s. There is a rule to build a separate embankment in fish farming area. But no one is following it. Besides, water blockage is being created for fishing by obstructing drains of government canals.
Paddy cultivation is being hampered while thousands of extremely poor families deprived of fishing in beel (water body). General people do not dare to open their mouths to protest it.
If using government roads as embankments is not stopped, communication will be cut off in some points.
The condition of the road from Kathkata in North Bedkashi Union to South Bedkashi Union has turned very deplorable.  
These issues were raised at a recent general meeting of Upazila Parishad and highest policy-making forum of the upazila administration. Several participants including union chairmen expressed their concern over the issue.
They said the embankment of Water Development Board is being severely damaged due to perimeter of salt water; farmers are suffering because of obstructed canal drains.
Koyra Sadar Union Chairman SM Baharul Islam said the salt water extraction has been stopped; after a long time, people have become free from salt water.
Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said fish firm owners are using these roads as embankments; so the roads are being destroyed.
A decision will be taken in consultation with owners and public representatives, he added.


