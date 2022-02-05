Video
Saturday, 5 February, 2022
Countryside

Two get life term in separate cases in two districts

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced two men to life-term imprisonment in two different cases under the Narcotics Control Act and the Arms Act in two districts- Narail and Thakurgaon.  
NARAIL: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2013.
District and Sessions Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict in the morning.
The convict is Rezaur Rahman Reza, son of Golam Quddus Molla, a resident of Balund Purbapara Village under Benapole Port Police Station in Jashore District.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, police arrested Reza along with 52 bottles of Indian phensedyl from Singasholpur area of Narail Sadar Upazila on October 13, 2013.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Narail Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on November 26 of that year.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case record and 10 witnesses on Thursday morning.
THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in an arms case filed in 2018.
Thakurgaon District and Sessions Judge Mamunur Rashid handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convict is Abu Sayeed, 28, son of Badrul Islam, a resident of Lahuchand Village in Haripur Upazila of the district.
According to the prosecution, Deputy Principal Officer of Kashipur Branch of Grameen Bank in Ranishankail Upazila Harun ar Rashid and his peon Mukul Hossain lifted Tk 6 lakh from Nekmarad Branch of Sonali Bank on July 2, 2018. While they were heading to Moharaja along with the money, Abu Sayeed and two others stopped them, and snatched the money at gun point.
Hearing the victims' scream, police who were patrolling in the area rushed in, and arrested Abu Sayeed and Asaduzzaman Liton.
The law enforcers also recovered a foreign pistol from Abu Sayeed's possession at that time.
Later, Sub-Inspector Asgar Ali filed a case under the Arms Act against three persons with Ranishankail PS.
Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.
Later, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon.
The court also acquitted two other accused at that time as their guilt was not proven.
Advocate Shekhar Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.


