Three minors drown in Barishal, Bogura

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, on Tuesday.

BARISHAL: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Syedkathi Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 7, son of Md Jihad Shikder of Masjid Bari Village. As his parents worked in Dhaka, he lived in the house of his grandfather Harun Shikder in Masjid Bari area and studied in DS Alim Madrasa.

Local and the deceased's family sources said although all the educational institutes have been closed now due to coronavirus pandemic, DS Alim Madrasa is continuing its classes regularly.

Abdullah went to the madrasa in the morning. He along with his friends were playing on the madrasa premises. At one stage, he slipped into a pond there.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Local Union Parishad Member Md Paniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a nineteen-month-old minor boy drowned in a ditch in Iluhar Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Mashrur Islam Mashbi, son of Maruf Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 8 Maluhar Village under the union.

Local sources said Mashbi fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 11am while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Swarupkathi Upazila Health Complex in Pirojpur, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BOGURA: A four-year old boy drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Tuesday at 10am.

Deceased Zakaria Hossain, 4, was identified as son of Ariful Islam of Unnahata Singra area of the upazila. At present, his family is staying at Saharpukur.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Hasan Ali confirmed the information.

It was learnt, Ariful Islam went to Saharpukur Bazar with his son Zakaria Hossain in the morning and returned after purchasing noodles. While his wife was cooking noodle, Zakaria went out. Seeing him not in room, her mother started to search for him. Later on the boy was found floated on a small pond. He was lifted from the pond and was brought to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

In this connection an unnatural death case was filed with the PS, the OC added.

















