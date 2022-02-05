Video
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:43 AM
Home Countryside

Elderly man ‘commits suicide’ at Bagha

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 4: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Nurunnabi, 70, son of late Saru Mandol, was a resident of Tepukuria Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Nurunnabi had been suffering from stomach pain for long.
However, he drank poison at home at around 10pm as he could not bear the pain anymore.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the          incident.


