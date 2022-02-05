Six people killed in road mishaps in three districts

Six people including three women have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Chandpur and Sirajganj, on Thursday.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A female garments worker was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Marzina Akhter Munni, daughter of Mukul Mia, a resident of Badharati Village in Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur District. She worked in a garments factory in Habirbari Union of Bhaluka Upazila.

Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Mohammad Ali Hossain said an unidentified vehicle hit Marzina in Kathali Palli Bidyut area in the morning while she was going to work from her rented house, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, necessary action will be taken in this connection, the official added.

CHANDPUR: Four people including two women were killed and two others injured as a microbus hit an auto-rickshaw on the Baburhat-Matlab Road in Matlab Dakshin Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Jashim Uddin Molla, 49, Hanif Bepari, 28, residents of Puran Bazar area in Chandpur Town; and Nupur Begum, 14 from Notun Bazar area.

The identity of another deceased, a woman aged about 70, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw was heading towards Matlab Upazila in the evening.

At that time, it collided with a speedy microbus coming from the opposite direction in Baradia Bazar area on the Baburhat-Matlab Road, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver Jashim dead on spot and five passengers critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Chandpur Sadar Hospital, where three people succumbed to their injuries.

Of the injured, one is Jannat Akhter Popy, 25, while another remained unidentified.

The condition of Jannat Akhter is stated to be critical.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers could not seize the microbus as its driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matab Dakshin Police Station (PS) Md Mohiuddin confirmed the incident.

After the accident, agitated locals blocked the Baburhat Road for nearly an hour but police, later, brought the situation under control, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 40, son of Golbar Hossain, a resident of Sakuadighi Village under Naogaon Union in Tarash Upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Lutfar Rahman said a Rajshahi-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit hard a stall after losing its control over the steering in Mahishluti area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at around 9pm on Wednesday, which left Salam and another, who were sitting there, critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Khalkula Hospital in the area first and later, shifted to the SZRMCH following the deterioration of their condition.

Later, Abdus Salam succumbed to his injuries there at dawn on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus and a case has been filed in this connection, the OC added.







