Poor potato price frustrates farmers in Bogura



Some farmers collecting potato from a field in Bogura. photo: observer

Though the arrival of new potato is thin in bazaars, the pricing is not continuing in favour of growers. Some of them are selling their new produce at throwaway prices to meet their emergency financial needs.

Their Boro farming is set to be hampered. The farming cost is normally lifted by selling seasonal new potato.

Growers are selling in haste their new potato of BARI-7 (Diamond) at Tk 5 per kg to wholesalers. The sale is taking place in field.

But most of them are preserving lifted potato on floor because of low price. They are expecting fair price later on. They said, without selling potato right now, they cannot raise money for Boro season.

Farmer Mostafizur Rahman of Shakharia Union in the district town said, he has got a total potato (BARI-7) production of 250 maunds per bigha; his per bigha farming cost was Tk 16,000 excluding land fare. He is apprehensive about profit after adjusting the farming cost including land fare, labour cost, fertilizer cost, irrigation fare, and insecticide cost.

According to sources at the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Bogura, this year's potato-farming target of 58,600 hectares (ha) remained unmet by about 1,000 ha; and this year a total of 57,515 ha of land was brought under potato cultivation in the district. The potato production was 11,69,680 metric tonnes in the last year.

DAE's Additional Director Enamul Haque said, various types of potato have been farmed; these included local species Lal Fata Pakhri and Roman, and hybrid species Cardinal, Granola, Lady Rosetta, Binola and Estnix. At this time, Lal Fata Pakhri and Granola are being lifted largely.

Potato Grower Samsul Alam at Shakharia said, potato is selling at the wholesale rate of Tk 5 in the field while it is selling at Tk 11 in bazaar. Much consumed Lal Fata Pakhri is selling at Tk 400 to 450 per maund while others are selling at Tk 600. But in retail market Lal Fata Pakhri and Granola are selling at Tk 18-20 per kg.

Wholesale traders in Bogura bazaars said, they are purchasing per kg at Tk 10-11. Their profit rate of per kg potato sale is ranging at Tk 2-3 after excluding transport cost, loading-unloading labour cost and haat tax. They also cannot survive by making so poor profit.

District agriculture officials said, potato prices will go up after preserving in cold storage, and that is why many growers are not lifting their potato from fields.















BOGURA, Feb 3: Potato prices in local bazaars in the district have registered a drastic fall. The in-field potato price is maintaining a highly dull trend.Though the arrival of new potato is thin in bazaars, the pricing is not continuing in favour of growers. Some of them are selling their new produce at throwaway prices to meet their emergency financial needs.Their Boro farming is set to be hampered. The farming cost is normally lifted by selling seasonal new potato.Growers are selling in haste their new potato of BARI-7 (Diamond) at Tk 5 per kg to wholesalers. The sale is taking place in field.But most of them are preserving lifted potato on floor because of low price. They are expecting fair price later on. They said, without selling potato right now, they cannot raise money for Boro season.Farmer Mostafizur Rahman of Shakharia Union in the district town said, he has got a total potato (BARI-7) production of 250 maunds per bigha; his per bigha farming cost was Tk 16,000 excluding land fare. He is apprehensive about profit after adjusting the farming cost including land fare, labour cost, fertilizer cost, irrigation fare, and insecticide cost.According to sources at the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Bogura, this year's potato-farming target of 58,600 hectares (ha) remained unmet by about 1,000 ha; and this year a total of 57,515 ha of land was brought under potato cultivation in the district. The potato production was 11,69,680 metric tonnes in the last year.DAE's Additional Director Enamul Haque said, various types of potato have been farmed; these included local species Lal Fata Pakhri and Roman, and hybrid species Cardinal, Granola, Lady Rosetta, Binola and Estnix. At this time, Lal Fata Pakhri and Granola are being lifted largely.Potato Grower Samsul Alam at Shakharia said, potato is selling at the wholesale rate of Tk 5 in the field while it is selling at Tk 11 in bazaar. Much consumed Lal Fata Pakhri is selling at Tk 400 to 450 per maund while others are selling at Tk 600. But in retail market Lal Fata Pakhri and Granola are selling at Tk 18-20 per kg.Wholesale traders in Bogura bazaars said, they are purchasing per kg at Tk 10-11. Their profit rate of per kg potato sale is ranging at Tk 2-3 after excluding transport cost, loading-unloading labour cost and haat tax. They also cannot survive by making so poor profit.District agriculture officials said, potato prices will go up after preserving in cold storage, and that is why many growers are not lifting their potato from fields.