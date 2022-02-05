'Enough is enough': Biden urges end to US gun violence

NEW YORK, Feb 4: US President Joe Biden called on lawmakers to collaborate to end gun violence during a visit Thursday to New York where recent shootings of police have highlighted a growing fear of violent disorder in American cities.

The Democrat waded into the politically treacherous issue of crime and guns as he tries to fight perceptions that he has failed to do enough to combat a soaring crime wave.

"Enough is enough," Biden -- flanked by New York City Mayor and ex-cop Eric Adams -- told police officers, politicians and press during a meeting at the NYPD headquarters in Manhattan.

"Because we know we can do things about this, but for the resistance we're getting from some sectors of the government and the Congress and the state legislatures and organizational structures out there," he added. Biden traveled with Attorney General Merrick Garland and said he and the top Justice Department official had put together a comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime in major US cities.

"First, we want to crack down on the flow of firearms used to commit violence. That includes taking on and shutting down rogue gun dealers," the president said.

He explained that his Justice Department was launching a "national ghost gun enforcement initiative" to tackle untraceable weapons.

"If you commit a crime in the ghost gun, not only are state and local prosecutors going to come after you, but expect federal charges and federal prosecution as well," he warned. -AFP











