Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:43 AM
Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge, back in court after health no-show

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

YANGON, Feb 4:  Myanmar's junta has filed an eleventh corruption charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, it said on Thursday, the latest in a slew of indictments against the Nobel laureate who faces more than 150 years in prison.
Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the February 1 coup last year that triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,500 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group.
She has already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law -- although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.
Police filed a further corruption charge against Suu Kyi for allegedly receiving $550,000 as a donation for a charity foundation named after her mother, the junta's information team said in a statement.  Each corruption charge carries a possible 15-year jail term. The junta statement gave no details on when court proceedings would begin.
Suu Kyi is already on trial for breaching the official secrets act -- where she is accused alongside detained Australian academic Sean Turnell -- as well as several other corruption-related charges.     -AFP


