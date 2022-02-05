A ‘starter kit’ for supermassive black holes?

PARIS, Feb 4: Scientists have reported the discovery of a rare, medium-sized black hole that may help answer one of the more tantalising questions in astronomy: how do their supermassive counterparts come into being?

There are two well-known sizes of black hole -- at one end, so-called stellar-class ones which are typically three to ten times the mass of our Sun -- and at the other, supermassive ones, found at the centre of most galaxies, including the Milky Way, which are millions to billions times heavier.

The newly detected 'goldilocks' black hole -- about 55,000 solar masses -- could be a missing link between these two extremes, scientists suggested Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Up to now, only a handful of intermediate-mass black holes -- between 100 and 100,000 solar masses -- have been detected, and none have been squarely in the middle of that range.

A black hole is a celestial object that compresses a huge mass into an extremely small space. Their gravitational pull is so strong nothing can escape them, not even light. -AFP











