Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:42 AM
Comet ‘most pristine’ object from outer space seen in Solar System

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

PARIS, Feb 4: A newly observed interstellar comet is the most pristine visitor from outer space ever seen in our Solar System, according to a pair of studies released Tuesday detailing its unique characteristics.
Pristine, in astronomical terms, describes a comet that has never passed close enough to a star to be transformed by its searing heat.
2I/Borisov was discovered in 2019 by Ukrainian astrophysicist Gennady Borisov at the MARGO Observatory in Crimea and is only the second interstellar object detected in our planetary system.
The first -- the asteroid known as Oumaumua, which roughly means "Scout" in the Hawaiian language -- baffled scientists for its unprecedented properties.
Both objects had trajectories unbound by the Sun, suggesting they came our way through the emptiness of deep space from another Solar System.
Writing in the journal Nature Communications, an international team describe how 2I/Borisov's coma -- the nebulous envelope around the nucleus of a comet -- polarised light at a higher rate than typical comets.     -AFP


