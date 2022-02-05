Khaleda’s recovery disappoints BNP leaders: Hasan Mahmud

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said although the activists of BNP expressed relief over the recovery of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia the leaders of the party were disappointed thinking that the recovery of Begum Zia had poured water into their movement.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary, made the remarks after a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Editors' Forum at the minister's official residence in the capital.

However, in a reply to a question, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Khaleda Zia is still ill and she has to be taken abroad for treatment.

The minister said, "BNP leaders have been disappointed when Begum Zia returned home being cure. Countrywide all meetings and rallies demanding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad have failed because of her recovery. Doctors said she had recovered a lot and the problems she has are due to old age including arthritis."

At that time former Media Advisor of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Advisor of Editors' Forum Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Convener of the forum Rafiqul Islam Ratan and other members were present there.

Will any doctor ever send a critically ill patient home? Asking the AL leader said Mr Rizvi is frustrated and is talking nonsense.

On the other hand, the activists of BNP wanted Khaleda Zia's recovery and return home. They are expressing relief. But the leaders are not relieved.

Regarding the meeting with the convening committee of the Editors' Forum, the information minister said the forum is a big forum of many popular newspapers.

They demanded that the distribution of advertisements and pamphlets should not be limited to a few newspapers at this time of adversity, he added.

Besides, the minister also highlighted the issues of getting their arrear bills easily in various ministries and departments.

Hasan Mahmud further said Bangladesh has come a long way today. But those who do not like this development and progress are plotting various conspiracies against the country and giving misinformation to foreigners to hinder the overall development.

"The Editors' Forum said that they would continue their role in thwarting these conspiracies, keeping the spirit of the Liberation War high and not to confuse the people with propaganda," he added.

During the meeting advisory council members of the forum Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Sharif Sahabuddin, Belayet Hossain, Joint Convener Nasima Khan Monty, Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukder, Members Dulal Ahmed Chowdhury, Mofizur Rahman Khan Babu and Rimon Mahfuz took part in the discussion.