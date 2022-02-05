Exemplary punishment for culprit demanded

Five months have elapsed but there has been no progress in the investigation into the murder of Md Akbar Hossain Khan Rabbi, a student of 2016-17 academic year.

He was a student of the Department of Management Studies in Jagannath University (JnU).

At present the case is with Khulshi Police Station in Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP). His family members want the case to be given to the PBI or CID.

Despite a written application from their family, the case is yet to be transferred.

Jagannath University students and Akbar's elder sister Pabni Khanam Akhi held a press conference in the Jagannath University Journalists' Association office room on Friday (February 4) at 12 noon demanding speedy investigation and trial of Akbar's murder.

Speakers at the press conference said On August 27, 2021, the 4th-year student of the Department of Management Studies of Jagannath University Akbar Hossain Khan Rabbi came out of the mess in Old Dhaka.

When Akbar was last contacted at 8:37 pm, he told his elder sister that he would return his house shortly. Then at 8:50 pm it was found out someone threw Akbar down from a flyover in Chittagong and the eyewitnesses rushed him to Chittagong Medical College unconscious and injured.

At that time, there was a deep wound on the left side of his waist with seriously injured head. Akbar died on the morning of September 1, 2021 after he lost his battle for life in the ICU of Chittagong Medical College Hospital for five consecutive days.

It is still a mystery as to who or what took him from Dhaka to Chittagong on the night of August 27. Police said they have not yet been able to gather any satisfactory information.

According to the sources of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, based on the investigation of Chittagong Khulsi Thana Police and the evidence obtained, it is clear that in the initial investigation, Chittagong Khulsi police confirmed that it was a premeditated murder.

At the press conference, the students said our classmate had been killed deliberately. We the ordinary students are demanding a proper investigation into the mysterious death of one of our classmates and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. "If proper investigation and trial of the culprits is not done soon, we will go for strict action soon."

Sub-inspector Mofiz, the Investigating Officer in the case the case was being investigated and his laptop had been sent to CID forensic. Proctor Mostafa Kamal said they were regularly communicating with PIB and CID, waiting for up-to-date information.











