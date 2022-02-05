Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Saraswati Puja today

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

The Hindu community is set to celebrate Saraswati Puja, worshiping the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, across the country on Saturday, maintaining health safety guidelines.
In separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.
In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Saraswati Puja is one of the most popular religious festivals in Bangladesh.
The participation of all in this festival irrespective of religion, caste and community has added a different dimension to the non-communal consciousness and tradition of this country, he said, adding that human civilisation is gradually being developed through the practice of knowledge.
Devotees perform this puja with an aim of gaining the grace of Sri Sri Saraswati Devi in acquiring knowledge, the President said. He hoped that being enlightened through the light of knowledge, every one of the country will be freed from communalism, ignorance and cowardice and they will come forward to build a prosperous and developed society.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Goddess Saraswati is the symbol of truth, justice and enlightenment, while she is the bearer of knowledge, words and melody.
On this occasion, she urged all members of the Hindu community to devote themselves to the advancement of the country by acquiring             knowledge.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khaleda’s recovery disappoints BNP leaders: Hasan Mahmud
Exemplary punishment for culprit demanded
FB daily users fall for first time in history
Saraswati Puja today
4 motorcyclists killed in road crash
Johnson scrambles to reset premiership after staff exodus
Road safety: Students back on Dhaka streets
Baitul Mukarram’s Khatib Salahuddin passes away


Latest News
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Argentina pays IMF $370 mn in debt interest
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Zuckerberg lost $29 bln in one day
Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts
BCB warned Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS
Boy commits suicide for barring to play games in mobile phone
Most Read News
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics
Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port
US general says IS chief did not fight, was offered chance to surrender
580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
LPG becomes pricer
Two arrested for gang-rape of Thakurgaon school girl
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
IS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid: US
Putin, Macron hold phone call on Ukraine, Russia's security guarantees
'Sold' newborn to pay hospital bill is reunited with mother
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft