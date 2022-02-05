4 motorcyclists killed in road crash

At least four motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Cumilla and Chapainawabganj.

In Dhaka, a motorcycle driver was killed when an oil tanker hit his vehicle at Rampura in the capital on Friday morning.



The 38-year-old Abu Naser Patwary was killed in front of Farazi Hospital at Banasree when an oil tank lorry rammed his bike at about 6:30am.

Critically injured Abu Naser was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)'s emergency department at about 8:45am.

Deceased Abu Naser Patwary, son of Abu Taher Patwary, hailed from Maniknagar village under Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali district. He lived at Lal Mia's Golli at Meradia in Khailgaon and was the manager of Chittagong Bull Hotel and Restaurant at Gulshan. He left behind two daughters and a son.

Naser Patwary worked as a manager at Chittagong Bull Hotel and Restaurant at Gulshan. He was going to his office on his motorcycle. When he reached in front of Banasree Farazi Hospital, an oil tanker lorry coming from the opposite direction, hit his motorcycle.

He fell down from the motorbike and then died being crushed under the wheel of the tank lorry on that road. The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy, said SI Shahriar,

SI Shahriar also said the oil tanker lorry had been seized, while its driver Nurul Islam, 42, and helper Imran, 22, were detained.

Our Cumilla Correspondent said two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Nazira Bazar area of Cumilla's Burichang upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Morshed Alam, son of Khorshed Alam of Burichang upazila and Anand, son of Latif Miah of the same area.

The accident occurred around 1.15 pm as their motorcycles collided with an unidentified long-haul vehicle heading towards Chattogram. Both of them fell off the bike and died on the spot, said police sources.

Mainamati Highway Police recovered the bodies and seized the motorcycle, said the sources.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Chatrajitpur under Shibganj upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md. Khairul Islam, 50, son of late Monju of Ranihati under Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

According to police and local sources, Khairul was going home from Chatrajitpur by a bicycle and as he reached Mortuzamore area a Sonamasjid-bound truck hit him injuring him seriously at around 5.30pm.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, the sources added. The truck fled away. Officer-In-Charge of Shibganj Police Station Farid Hossain confirmed it.













