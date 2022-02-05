Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action

KARACHI, FEB 4: Pakistan paceman Mohammad Hasnain was suspended Friday from bowling at international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal, the country's cricket board said.

Hasnain, 21, was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash Twenty20 league last month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Cricket Australia (CA) had verified the report.

In a press release, the PCB said the assessment on Hasnain "stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits".

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler's elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of "chucking" during a Big Bash match last month, telling him "nice throw, mate" at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

The PCB said it would appoint a specialist to work with Hasnain to rectify his action.

It said Hasnain would not be allowed to feature in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, and would instead work on modifying his action.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan. -AFP











