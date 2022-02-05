Video
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, FEB 4: Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.
Australia will play Tests -- in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore -- fresh off the back of a comprehensive home Ashes victory against England.
They will also play three one day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on April 5.
"The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.
The tour will be a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand and England abandoned recent tours over security concerns
Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended after a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.
Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad -- mostly in the United Arab Emirates -- until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.
"We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams," said Hockley.     -AFP


