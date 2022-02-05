Young Tigers finish in 8th place despite Ariful's back-to-back ton  



A moment of the match between Bangladesh U19 and South Africa U19 in Antigua on Thursday. photo:: screenshot

The outcome obviously would disappoint Ariful Islam who hit his back to back century to help his side amass the highest total in this edition of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Ariful struck 102 as the reigning champions Bangladesh compiled a hefty 293-8 but still failed to defend the total as South Africa cantered to the victory with 298-8 in 48.5 overs.

Ariful earlier also hammered a 100 against Pakistan in the 5th place playoff but saw his side being defeated by six wickets.

At the Coolidge Cricket Ground, South Africa were also aiming to end their time in the Caribbean on a high, taking on Bangladesh in the 7th place playoff, an ICC press release said.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh made a strong start reaching 50 without loss only for Mahfijul Islam to fall to Liam Alder in the 10th over.

But fourth man in Ariful Islam kept maximum pressure on the South African attack, smashing 102 from 103 balls and finding the boundary on 12 separate occasions.

The 17-year-old looked untouchable for so much of the Bangladeshi innings, right until the 47th over when Mathew Boast found a good line and Islam pulled his shot to South Africa captain George Van Heerden.

The Bengal Tigers eventually reached a strong total of 293-8 at the end of their 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa lost Jade Smith in the sixth over when outside edging Musfik Hasan's delivery.

But Dewald Brevis, who hit 97 in the quarter-final defeat to England, offered some hope for his team with a century eventually finishing with 138 off 130 balls.

The other end was less reliable, Van Heerden and Gerhardus Maree both going cheaply, however Mathew Boast's quickfire 41 from 22 kept them on track.

In a nervy finale, it looked like Andile Simelane would take South Africa over the line, but he was run-out after tidy fielding from Ripon Mondol.

But eventually they got the win, and seventh place, in fine style when Alder punched a big drive down the leg side that went for six, securing a two-wicket victory in the process.

This bettered their final placing at the 2020 tournament where they finished eighth, but for defending champions Bangladesh a difficult three weeks ended in defeat. -BSS







