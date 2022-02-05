

Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL

The teams however shared the points but considering Sylhet's bad form, it was a disappointing outcome for Barishal, who have been in great touch in this edition of BPL.

Despite the abandonment of the match, Barishal moved to the top spot with nine points from seven games.

But Comilla Victorians who will take on Minister Group Dhaka later today could well go past Barishal in the point table they win the match.

Comilla now are in second spot with eight points from five matches. Sylhet continued to languish at the bottom table with three points from six matches. -BSS











