Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 February, 2022, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL

Rain washes out Sylhet vs Barishal match in BPL

The match between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Sunrisers was washed out without a ball being bowled at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday due to persistent rain.
The teams however shared the points but considering Sylhet's bad form, it was a disappointing outcome for Barishal, who have been in great touch in this edition of BPL.
Despite the abandonment of the match, Barishal moved to the top spot with nine points from seven games.
But Comilla Victorians who will take on Minister Group Dhaka later today could well go past Barishal in the point table they win the match.
Comilla now are in second spot with eight points from five matches. Sylhet continued to languish at the bottom table with three points from six matches.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lingard denies asking for time off at ManU after move fell through
Lampard admits tough task as he prepares for Everton bow
Recoveries on the line as Barca, Atletico battle for top four
Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon to reach Cup of Nations final
Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao
Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
England ditch coach Silverwood after Ashes failure


Latest News
Govt focuses on digital and vocational edu to build skilled manpower
Argentina pays IMF $370 mn in debt interest
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
US COVID deaths surpass 900,000
Manchester United knocked out of FA Cup
Pakistan conducts search for militants 38 hrs after attacks
Zuckerberg lost $29 bln in one day
Dhaka Abahani, Saif SC off the mark with winning starts
BCB warned Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS
Boy commits suicide for barring to play games in mobile phone
Most Read News
Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics
Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port
US general says IS chief did not fight, was offered chance to surrender
580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
LPG becomes pricer
Two arrested for gang-rape of Thakurgaon school girl
Lethal US raid on IS encounters a doll, crib, bomb, bullets
IS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid: US
Putin, Macron hold phone call on Ukraine, Russia's security guarantees
'Sold' newborn to pay hospital bill is reunited with mother
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft