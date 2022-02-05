Video
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Abahani, Saif win different matches Friday

Published : Saturday, 5 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Sports Reporter

A crucial moment of the match between Dhaka Abahani and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra during the TVS Bangladesh Premier League at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Friday.

The rainy Friday had seen two 1-0 wins in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 where Dhaka Abahani beat Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Saif Sporting Club defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club.
In Tongi, the traditional sky blue outfits found the match-winning goal in the 12th minute of the match. Following an assist from local defender Nurul Naium Faisal, Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes Nascimento sent the ball home to confirm three points from the match. The rest of the match was uneventful and as a result, the Abahani boys left the ground with a big smile.
In Munshiganj, Saif boys found the net in the dying minute to defeat Bangladesh Police Football Club in a 1-0 match.
When the added time of the match was almost finished and the score was still 0-0, Rwandan defender Emery Bayisenge took a freekick in the dying minute to rock the post and made it their day.
Winning the matches, both Abahani and Saif booked full three points.
Now, there are two matches today (Saturday) at two separate venues.
At Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, Chittagong Abahani will face Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at 3:00 pm.
On the other hand, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet traditional black and white outfits Mohammedan Sporting Club at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi at the same time.



