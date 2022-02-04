

Food blogger dies on duty at Ctg port

The deceased was identified as Sifat Rabby, 24, a resident of the city'sHalishohor area. He was attached to the transport department of the port. Sifat sustained serious injuries when the crane hit him around 10pm while working at the port, cops said.

"He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival,"said Zahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Port Police Station.

Sifat joined Chattogram Port, his father's workplace, a year ago. -UNB CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: A popular food blogger who worked with Chattogram Port died after being hit by a crane on Wednesday night, police said.The deceased was identified as Sifat Rabby, 24, a resident of the city'sHalishohor area. He was attached to the transport department of the port. Sifat sustained serious injuries when the crane hit him around 10pm while working at the port, cops said."He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival,"said Zahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Port Police Station.Sifat joined Chattogram Port, his father's workplace, a year ago. -UNB