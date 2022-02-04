580 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: A total of 580 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 3,071 samples in 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 18.88 percent till Thursday morning.

Health experts warned that if the infection rate keeps increasing, the death rate would also increase.

With the diagnosis of 580 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,21,572 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.










