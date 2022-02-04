Fresher reception at EWU

The orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the Spring Semester-2022 of East West University (EWU) was held virtually on Thursday (February 3).

Nearly 1750 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programmes in 14 different departments this semester.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the university arranged an online reception programme for the newly admitted students.

The objective of the event was to welcome new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system and the rules and regulations.

The programme was attended by Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, EWU and Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank as the Chief Guest.

Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor (VC) was the programme chair on the occasion while Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro-VC of the university gave the inaugural speech.









