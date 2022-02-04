Two sisters burnt in gas cylinder leakage in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: Two sisters received burn injuries as a fire broke out in their apartment, on the

top floor of a five-stored building in Rahattarpool area under Bakalia thana in the city on Thursday noon.

They are identified as Sabrina Khaled, 24 and Samia Khaled, 19, daughter of Alauddin Khaled at the said area. They have been admitted to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Agrabad fire service sources said that a fire broke out at an apartment on the top floor of a five-storied building in Rahattarpool area around 12.17 pm on Thursday.

Having information, two units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze around 1pm and rescued the girls. Locals said a blast occurred after leaking the gas in their kitchen.

Senior Station Officer of Chandanpura Fire Service Station Shahidul Islam told BSS the fire was originated from leakage of the gas cylinder.

Chattogram Medical College, Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit told BSS that their condition is critical as both of them suffered 50 percent burn injuries as their respiratory tracts were burned. -BSS













