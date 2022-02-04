One year since Myanmar coup, UNSC backs 'will of the people'

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 3: The United Nations Security Council said on Wednesday (Feb 2) it was deeply concerned by a continuing state of emergency imposed by the military in Myanmar and pushed for talks to resolve the situation in line "with the will and interests of the people".

In a statement agreed by consensus to mark the anniversary of the Feb 1, 2021 coup, the 15-member council again called for the release of all those still arbitrarily detained, including Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The coup in Myanmar triggered strikes and protests that led to about 1,500 civilians being killed

in crackdowns and around 11,800 unlawfully held, according to United Nations human rights office figures. The Security Council called for an end to all violence throughout the country and for civilians to be protected.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern at further recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced persons. They condemned attacks on infrastructure, including health and education facilities," it said.

The statement also repeated the council's call "for the pursuance of dialogue with all parties concerned, and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar". Myanmar's junta is now facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations wants to send its representative, Cambodia's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn, to Myanmar, where last year's coup triggered mass protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

The UN Security Council looks forward to the minister's visit to Myanmar "at the earliest opportunity to meet with all parties concerned and carry out mediation that facilitates the dialogue process, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance," the body said in a statement.

The country's former civilian leader, Nobel prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and former president Win Myint have been jailed. In its statement, the Council renewed calls for the two leaders to be released and "reiterated the need for full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday and for the junta to allow a special envoy tasked with facilitating talks to visit as soon as possible.

The 10-nation regional bloc has led diplomatic efforts to end the chaos unleashed in Myanmar by coup last year, which triggered mass protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

But violence has continued, with anti-junta groups clashing regularly with the military and the World Bank warning Myanmar's economy had likely contracted by almost a fifth last year.

The bloc called for the "immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint" in a statement released by Cambodia, the current chair.

Its special envoy -- Cambodia's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn -- should also be allowed to visit the country as "soon as possible to meet with all parties concerned", it added.

It made no mention of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the coup and faces a catalogue of charges in a junta court that could jail her for more than 100 years.

The junta cited Suu Kyi's ongoing trial as a reason for refusing to allow ASEAN's previous special envoy to meet with the Nobel laureate, which prompted the bloc to exclude junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from a high-level October summit.

Myanmar is increasingly isolated on the international stage, with Cambodian strongman ruler Hun Sen's January visit the first by any foreign leader since the generals seized power.

In a speech marking the coup anniversary on Tuesday, Min Aung Hlaing said the junta had discussed the ASEAN and UN special envoys to the country, according to state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

But he added any cooperation with the international community would be done "without harming the sovereignty of the State, national interests and the future plans of the government".

