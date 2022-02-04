Video
Friday, 4 February, 2022
Front Page

Six get life term for murder in Bagha

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A Speedy Trial Tribunal has acquitted six people and sentenced 15 others in the murder case of Nazmul Hossain in Bagha in Rajshahi.
Besides, each accused were fined Tk 10,000 and in default to suffer imprisonment for one more year.
The judge in his verdict said  the other four accused in the case would be tried in a juvenile court as they were minors.
Judge Anup Kumar of the Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal pronounced the verdict in a crowded court on Thursday.
The convicts are Md Mintu Ali, Md Rana, Md Pana, Md Arif Hossain, Md Sharif Hossain and Arjeel Ali alias Bhola. They were present in the courtroom when the verdict was read.
Nazmul was killed in a terrorist attack while protesting against the harassment of his sister's daughter.
According to the details of the case, on January 14, 2020, Nazmul Hossain of Sultanpur village in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi protested against the harassment of his niece. At that time, the accused hacked him to death in public. After investigating the case, the police charged 25 people and filed a charge sheet in the court. At the end of the trial, Mintu, Rana, Pana, Arif, Sharif and Bhola were found to be involved in the murder and they were sentenced to life imprisonment.
Entajul Haque Babu, special PP of the Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal, said the court had sentenced six people to life imprisonment.
As the charges against 15 accused were not proved, they were acquitted. As the remaining 4 accused were not adults, they would be tried in the juvenile court. Meanwhile, after the verdict was announced, the convicts were taken to the jail from the court.


