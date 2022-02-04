Pandemic curbs extended to Feb 21

The Bangladesh government has extended pandemic restrictions to Feb 21 as the recent rise in Covid-19 cases continues.

The decision was taken in light of the current situation and the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Thursday.

The restrictions are extended from Feb 7 to Feb 21, according to the notice.

No public gatherings of over 100 people are allowed in outdoor locations for social, religious, political, or government events, the notice said.

Any participants at a

public gathering must carry their vaccine certificates, or an RT-PCR negative test performed in the past 24 hours.

All schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions must also remain closed.

-bdnews24.com








