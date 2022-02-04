BB summons 30 e-commerce cos' bank account

The Bangladesh bank has summoned the bank accounts of 30 e-commerce companies including Daraj, Alesha Mart, Evaly and e-Orange.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), which is controlled by the central bank, has recently written to banks asking for various banking information, including their transactions. Even before this, the bank accounts of several of these institutions were summoned and frozen at different times.

A form for sending information has also been provided along with the letter from BFIU. It has been asked to provide the bank branch, account name, number, type and date of opening, total deposit and withdrawal and current status of the bank where the transaction is made. You have to tell whether the account is active or closed.

The BFIU has asked the banks to report whether the accounts it summoned earlier and frozen are active or closed.

The e-commerce companies are: Q Coom,

Aladdin's Lamp, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, Dhamaka Shopping, Sirajganj Shop, Adian Mart, Walmart, Needs, Dalal Plus, 24 Ticketi, Thole, We Com, Infinity Marketing, Anand Bazar, Akash Nil. Bright Hash, Annex World Wide, Amar Bazzar, Astar Protik, Bangladesh Deal, Bari Dukan.com, Sreshdo.com, Ames BD, Nirapad and Alif World.

Many of these companies have bank account frozen. Earlier, Bangladesh Bank and various intelligence agencies have taken information of transactions of many organizations at different times.








