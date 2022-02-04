

Covid rages on in country

Besides, 5,955 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,581,092 and overall recovery rate at 86.13, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 25.86 per

cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.47 per cent and the death rate at 1.55 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 44,843 samples.

Among the deaths, 18 were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Sylhet, and one died in Rangpur division.

Of the 33 deceased, 22 were male and 11 were female. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, one was between 31-40, two were between 41-50, four between 51-60, and the rest are above 60 years old.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.















The country recorded 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 28,494. Some 11,596 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,835,776.Besides, 5,955 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,581,092 and overall recovery rate at 86.13, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 25.86 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.47 per cent and the death rate at 1.55 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 44,843 samples.Among the deaths, 18 were reported in the Dhaka division, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Sylhet, and one died in Rangpur division.Of the 33 deceased, 22 were male and 11 were female. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, one was between 31-40, two were between 41-50, four between 51-60, and the rest are above 60 years old.Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.7 million lives and infected over 385 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.