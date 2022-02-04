EIB provides euro 250m

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union and the largest multilateral lender in the world, will provide euro 250 million to Bangladesh to support procurement of safe and effective vaccines and country-wide immunisation against Covid-19.

Vaccination efforts will also include Rohingya refugees from Myanmar currently hosted in Bangladesh.

The financing will help Bangladesh to mitigate the health effects of the coronavirus pandemic and enable the country to strengthen its healthcare system and protect its people from Covid-19 with effective vaccines. These are all key preconditions for continued sustainable economic and social growth.

This is the first operation allocated under the €425 million South Asia Public Healthcare Covid-19 programme approved by the EIB in 2021.This programme aims to provide long-term support for

Covid-19 vaccination, pandemic preparedness and health system resilience in Bangladesh, the Maldives and potentially other countries in South Asia.

EIB Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen, who is responsible for operations in South Asia, said, "The EIB is very proud to expand Team Europe support for Bangladesh, ensuring its people are protected from coronavirus with effective vaccines. Together with the €1.3 billion in EIB support already extended to the COVAX vaccine-procurement initiative, operations like these are a key step in accelerating global immunisation and a quick and effective victory over the virus. At the same time, this operation underlines our strong, long-term commitment to working with other members of Team Europe and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to ensure a safe, green and sustainable future for Bangladesh and its people."

Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the European Union, H.E. Mahbub Hassan Saleh, said, "The EIB's loan of €250 million to the Government of Bangladesh for procuring Covid-19 vaccines is the biggest and most significant development in the 22-year long journey of the Bangladesh-EIB partnership. The footprint of the EIB in Bangladesh is becoming larger and expanding into new areas, which would continue in the days ahead and contribute to greater socioeconomic development in the country. Climate change, infrastructure and renewable energy are some key areas of importance to Bangladesh and the European Union, where the EIB's involvement can be robust in the coming days."









