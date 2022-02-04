No possibility of US sanction expansion: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Thursday that there is no possibility of US sanction expansion nor will it have any impact on other areas.

"There's no impact of it (sanction) in other areas. I can tell you very confidently. Even, there's no possibility of US sanction expansion," the State Minister said referring to their greater engagement with the US over the last one month and trashed the rumors around---beyond the existing individuals in Bangladesh.

"We're looking into legal issues," the State Minister said adding that they have discussed with legal experts to explore the available avenues to withdraw the sanction. He made these comments while responding to questions from reporters at his office.

The State Minister said the government wants to cooperate with RAB and will further strengthen it;

and termed the US sanctions "unfortunate" and "disproportionate" action.

He said it is their responsibility to protect RAB and its officers as they are the partners of many success stories on the security front. "We're trying to know more why the sanctions were imposed."

The State Minister also referred to rumours spread by some quarters, including BNP-Jamaat, on imposing further sanctions by the United Nations and the European Union (EU) and cited the examples of how the UN spokesperson and EU Ambassador in Dhaka responded to media queries.

"We've done many things and we're still working on many issues. We remain engaged since the US imposed sanctions on individuals," he said, adding that one thing is very clear that the conspiracy hatched against the country by the conspirators did not work.

Replying to a quarry over the recent meetings between the Foreign Ministry's officials with EU mission officials, Shahriar said they had a very effective meeting with the EU where they discussed how the relationship between Bangladesh and the EU will look like after 2026.



















