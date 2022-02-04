Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No possibility of US sanction expansion: Shahriar

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Thursday that there is no possibility of US sanction expansion nor will it have any impact on other areas.
"There's no impact of it (sanction) in other areas. I can tell you very confidently. Even, there's no possibility of US sanction expansion," the State Minister said referring to their greater engagement with the US over the last one month and trashed the rumors around---beyond the existing individuals in Bangladesh.
"We're looking into legal issues," the State Minister said adding that they have discussed with legal experts to explore the available avenues to withdraw the sanction. He made these comments while responding to questions from reporters at his office.
The State Minister said the government wants to cooperate with RAB and will further strengthen it;
and termed the US sanctions "unfortunate" and "disproportionate" action.
He said it is their responsibility to protect RAB and its officers as they are the partners of many success stories on the security front. "We're trying to know more why the sanctions were imposed."
The State Minister also referred to rumours spread by some quarters, including BNP-Jamaat, on imposing further sanctions by the United Nations and the European Union (EU) and cited the examples of how the UN spokesperson and EU Ambassador in Dhaka responded to media queries.  
"We've done many things and we're still working on many issues. We remain engaged since the US imposed sanctions on individuals," he said, adding that one thing is very clear that the conspiracy hatched against the country by the conspirators did not work.  
Replying to a quarry over the recent meetings between the Foreign Ministry's officials with EU mission officials, Shahriar said they had a very effective meeting with the EU where they discussed how the relationship between Bangladesh and the EU will look like after 2026.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One year since Myanmar coup, UNSC backs 'will of the people'
Six get life term for murder in Bagha
US deploys 3,000 troops in Ukraine standoff
Pandemic curbs extended to Feb 21
BB summons 30 e-commerce cos' bank account
Covid rages on in country
US forces kill Islamic State leader in Syria, Biden says
EIB provides euro 250m


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft