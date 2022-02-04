Video
Army man, three criminals killed in Ramu gunfight

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Staff correspondent

Four persons including an army officer and three members of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) were killed during a 'gunfight' at Ruma upazila in Bandarban district on Wednesday night.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the matter in a press release issued in this regard on Thursday.
The dead army personnel was Habibur Rahman, 28, a senior warrant officer, and another army member Md Firoz was also injured during the exchange of fire.
But the identities of the dead PCJSS members could not be known.
According to the press release, on secret information that a gang of PCJSS members would come at Bothi Para under Ruma upazila for collecting tolls, a team of army led by Habibur Rahman, conducted a drive there around 10:20pm on Wednesday.
Sensing their presence, the criminals opened fire on them, forcing the army
personnel to fire back.
Habibur Rahman and three criminals died by bullets on the scene. Another army member was also injured and was taken to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital.
The team seized an SMG, ammunition, three magazines, three muskets, five musket shells, four pairs of uniforms and Tk 52,900 'collected through extortion' from the scene.


