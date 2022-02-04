Video
LPG becomes pricer

Tk 62 raise per 12-kg cylinder

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 319
Special Correspondent

Workers piling up Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders at a shop at Khilgaon in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Gas cylinder became costlier by Tk 62 for per 12-kg container from Thursday as the bulk LPG of Saudi contract price (CP) increased globally,  Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has (BERC) said.
The Energy Regulator fixed the price of private operators' liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 62 to 1,240 from Tk 1178 per 12-kg container with effect from Thursday 6 pm at the retail level, including the value added tax (VAT).
"The price of retail LPG has witnessed the rise as the bulk LPG of Saudi contract price (CP) has increased globally because of volatile market situation due to Covid-19 recovery trend and also for the brewing tensions between
Ukraine and Russia," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil announced at a virtual press briefing on Thursday noon.
As per the announcement, the price of auto-gas for motor vehicles has also gone up to Tk 57.51 from the present price of Tk 54.95 per litre.
However, the prices for other quantities of the LPG will also go up in line with the new price at the same ratio.
"Saudi CP price will go up to $775 from the previous price of $420 per metric tonne. Bangladesh's private LPG operators buy the bulk LPG on the basis of the Saudi CP," he told reporters at the virtual briefing.  
The other members of the BERC were present on the occasion.
BERC has lowered the price of liquefied petroleum gas in January and December as the price was lowered at the international market.
The BERC chairman said the price of the state-owned LP Gas Company's LPG will remain unchanged as it has no relation with the global market price.
According to industry insiders, the Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month, and it takes 7-10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country.  
Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally.  
LPG price is fixed every month based on Saudi CP, VAT and the exchange rate of the US dollar, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said.


