Friday, 4 February, 2022, 6:02 PM
24 nominated for Ekushey Padak 2021

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some 24 eminent persons including, Savar Genda's Amzad Ali Khandaker who recorded the historic March 7 speech of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered at the Ramna Race Course Ground (presently known as Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka) in 1971, have been nominated for the Ekushey Padak-2021.
The government on Thursday announced the names of the 24 eminent citizens for the second highest prestigious award of the country, as recognition of their contributions to the respective fields.
The Cultural Affairs Ministry on Thursday announced the names of the nominees in a press release.
This year, two persons are getting Ekushey Padak in Language Movement category, four in Liberation
War category, seven in Arts, two in Language and Literature, two in Social Service and four in Research. Besides, one each was nominated for the award in Journalism, Science and Technology and Education.
Mostafa MA Matin (posthumous) and Mirza Tofazzal Hossain Mukul (posthumous) won the award in the field of Language Movement while Principal Md Matiur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Ali (posthumous) and QABM Rahman were chosen under the category of Liberation War.
Renowned artist Zinnat Barkatullah was awarded for dance, Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumous), Iqbal Ahmed and Mahmudur Rahman Benu for music, Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumous), Afzal Hossain and Masum Aziz in acting.
MA Malek, editor of the Daily Azadi in Chattogram, awarded for journalism while Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das nominated in education, SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanshree Mahather in social services. Poets Kamal Chowdhury, also a retired bureaucrat and member secretary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Committee, and Jharna Das Purkayastha won in language and literature category.
Md Anwar Hossain nominated for award in science and technology, and Dr Md Abdus Sattar Mandal, Dr Md Enamul Haque (team), Dr Shahanaz Sultana (team leader), and Dr Jannatul Ferdous (team) for research works.
Usually, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributes the award among the nominees on February 20, a day before the day of Ekushey February and the international mother language day. But, the Ministry hasn't mentioned any time in the press release for distributing the award this year.


