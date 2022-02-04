Video
Nasim blasts BNP for lies over Khaleda’s ailment, anti-politics

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Thursday alleged that BNP has been conspiring by creating lies and engaging in anti-politics in the name of Begum Khaleda Zia's treatment.
He made the allegation at a press briefing after a meeting with the central executive committee of the Jatiya Shramik League held at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.
Bahauddin Nasim said that they (BNP leaders) have been conspiring by creating lies and confusion so far centring Khaleda Zia's treatment. BNP leaders have so far said that if Khaleda Zia is not taken abroad, she will die. She cannot be saved in any way. Eventually we saw that she had recovered and returned home. She got well treatment in Bangladesh.
"The people of the country have seen how much lies and propaganda the BNP has spread about Khaleda Zia's treatment. They basically wanted to create a volatile situation in the country centering her treatment," he added.
Nasim said BNP never want Bangladesh be a developing country. They want to go to power by conspiring against the country and loot everything. They want to smuggle the country's money abroad by constructing 'Hawa Bhaban' again. Their only regret now is that they could not make the country like Pakistan.
The Joint General Secretary of AL also said, BNP always goes to foreigners and tries to get attention of them. They complain to the superpowers. BNP invested billions of taka for hiring lobbyists. They give money to foreigners to take a stand against Bangladesh. They have hired lobbyists abroad to disrupt the economy.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia had tried to ruin the GSP facility by writing an article which appeared in various American newspapers. The BNP's job is to do anti-politics, they never believe in independence. They always want Bangladesh to be destroyed, Nasim added.
Addressing the activists and leaders of the Shramik League, Bahauddin Nasim said that the Jatiya Shramik League has always been working for the hardworking people. The strength of the organization needs to be further enhanced. Need to build efficient leadership. Popular ones need to be found. In the interest of the country, in the interest of the ideals of the father of the nation, in the interest of country's development and in the interest of democracy, the leaders and activists of Shramik League must work together against the anti-politics of the country.
All the leaders and workers of Jatiya Sramik League under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will stop all the conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat, he added.
During the meeting and the press briefing central AL leaders and the Jatiya Shramik League leaders were present there.



