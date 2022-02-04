Video
Baitul Mukarram’s Khatib Salahuddin passes away

PM mourns death

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

Professor Maulana Muhammad Salahuddin, Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, died of old-age complications at a city hospital around 4pm on Thursday.
He was 78, said an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Professor Maulana Muhammad Salahuddin.
In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters to mourn his death.
The Islamic Foundation family expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Salahuddin.
In a condolence message, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.     -BSS



