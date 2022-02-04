Two govt officials to face music

The Department of Shipping (DG Shipping) under the Shipping Ministry has been directed to take action against its two officials who were responsible for negligence in their duty over the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire incident on December 23, 2021.

Two government officials are Ship Surveyor Engineer Mahbubur Rashid and Inspector Habibur Rahman of the Department of Shipping who were accused of negligence while discharging their duties.

Following the report of the seven-member probe panel formed by the Shipping Ministry, the instruction has been given to the authorities recently.

The probe body submitted its report on January 3 this year where it accused the launch's owner, master, and engine drivers for the tragic fire that left at least 49 dead and over 150 injured.

However, a civil probe committee formed to probe the fire incident of Abhijan-10 while on the way to Barguna from Dhaka found evidence of negligence against 12 persons including four officials of the Department of Shipping and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), four owners and fitness testing surveyor of the launch.

Those who were made responsible by the report of the 19-member probe committee comprising members of 16 social organisations are Md Mahbubur Rashid, Engineer and Ship Surveyor of Dhaka (Sadarghat) Office, Md Habibur Rahman, Inspector, the Department of Shipping, Joynal Abedin, Joint Director, Dinesh Das, Inspector, Department of Maritime Safety and Traffic, BIWTA, four owners of the launch Md Hamzalal Sheikh, Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Russell Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi, first-class master Md Riaz Sikder, second class master Md Khalilur Rahman, first-class driver Md Masum Billah and second class driver Abul Kalam. The Shipping Ministry initially directed DG Shipping authorities to take action against its two officials who neglected their duty over the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire.

The BIWTA authorities would also be directed to take actions against its officials, the sources said. According to Shipping Ministry officials, a letter signed by the ministry's Deputy Secretary Md Aminur Rahman was sent to the DG Shipping and the heads of other authorities under the ministry regarding the issue on January 27 this year.





