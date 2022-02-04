Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 February, 2022, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MV Abhijan-10 Launch Fire

Two govt officials to face music

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

The Department of Shipping (DG Shipping) under the Shipping Ministry has been directed to take action against its two officials who were responsible for negligence in their duty over the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire incident on December 23, 2021.
Two government officials are Ship Surveyor Engineer Mahbubur Rashid and Inspector Habibur Rahman of the Department of Shipping who were accused of negligence while discharging their duties.
Following the report of the seven-member probe panel formed by the Shipping Ministry, the instruction has been given to the authorities recently.
The probe body submitted its report on January 3 this year where it accused the launch's owner, master, and engine drivers for the tragic fire that left at least 49 dead and over 150 injured.
However, a civil probe committee formed to probe the fire incident of Abhijan-10 while on the way to Barguna from Dhaka found evidence of negligence against 12 persons including four officials of the Department of Shipping and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), four owners and fitness testing surveyor of the launch.
Those who were made responsible by the report of the 19-member probe committee comprising members of 16 social organisations are Md Mahbubur Rashid, Engineer and Ship Surveyor of Dhaka (Sadarghat) Office, Md Habibur Rahman, Inspector, the Department of Shipping, Joynal Abedin, Joint Director, Dinesh Das, Inspector, Department of Maritime Safety and Traffic, BIWTA, four owners of the launch Md Hamzalal Sheikh, Md Shamim Ahmed, Md Russell Ahmed and Ferdous Hasan Rabbi, first-class master Md Riaz Sikder, second class master Md Khalilur Rahman, first-class driver Md Masum Billah and second class driver Abul Kalam. The Shipping Ministry initially directed DG Shipping authorities to take action against its two officials who neglected their duty over the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire.
The BIWTA authorities would also be directed to take actions against its officials, the sources said. According to Shipping Ministry officials, a letter signed by the ministry's Deputy Secretary Md Aminur Rahman was sent to the DG Shipping and the heads of other authorities under the ministry regarding the issue on January 27 this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baitul Mukarram’s Khatib Salahuddin passes away
Two govt officials to face music
No agencies extorting pilgrims: HAAB chief
7 DU colleges, 3 univs to hold exams
Indo-Bangla trade to find pace through Border Haat
BD now an important economic, political partner: Germany
Nat’l Library Day tomorrow
Matarbari Deep Sea Port to get 283 acres in March


Latest News
UK PM under pressure after 5 top aides quit amid partygate fallout
9,052 fresh cases, 30 deaths reported from Covid
Patients suffer as intern doctors on strike at Cox’s Bazar Hospital
Rain likely to bring chill across country
Motorcyle driver killed in road accident in Dhaka
icddr,b lab opens sample collection centre in Uttara
Nagad offers 25% instant cashback on payment in book fair
India's COVID deaths cross 500,000
PM mourns death of Justice Nazmul Ahasan
UN chief expresses concern over civilian casualties in Syria
Most Read News
Actor Riaz's father-in-law commits 'suicide' coming on Facebook live
Remove businessman Mohsin's suicide video from social media
Popular food blogger dies at Chattogram port
Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu
NU Preliminary to Master exam result published
How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?
Covid deaths keep rising
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Army official among 4 killed in Bandarban 'gunfight'
Vices of vice chancellors
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft