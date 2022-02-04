No agencies extorting pilgrims: HAAB chief

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), an apex body of the country's Hajj agents, has appreciated the government's initiative to take legal actions against the fraudsters collecting money from the country's Muslim devotees as some errant people have been cheating the people in the name of Hajj registration, though the Hajj registration remained suspended.

The HAAB leaders urged the authorities concerned and people to remain alert about the frauds, so that they cannot collect money from the people illegally.

Earlier on February 1, the Religious Affairs Ministry sent a letter to the Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry requesting its Senior Secretary to take legal actions against those fraudsters who have been collecting money claiming themselves as middlemen of the Hajj agencies and the government.

Regarding the issue, HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent that the Hajj agencies are not taking money from the pre-registered pilgrims as a huge number of pilgrims have been waiting for a long time paying money due to restriction of the Saudi government due to ongoing Covid-19 situation.

They were already requested to withdraw their funds paid as fee, if needed. In this situation, no one of the agencies will take any money more. Those who are trying to collect money sending SMSs are frauds. HAAB has requested the government to take actions providing necessary information, he added.

In the letter, the ministry said that though its Hajj registration process for sending pilgrims to perform Hajj this year remained suspended considering Covid 19 pandemic and mass infection of the virus, a section of people have been taking money from the pilgrims sending mobile SMS.

Getting several messages from the SMS receivers across the country, the Religious Affairs Ministry has taken strict steps to prevent such illegal activities of the frauds. The ministry has also warned the people to beware of frauds before paying them any amount of money for performing Hajj this year.

In the ministry a circular signed by its Deputy Secretary Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, the ministry said that although the pre-registration of Hajj is going on, the registration process for the ceremony has not started yet due to ongoing global Covid-19 situation.

However, a vested quarter is trying to fraudulence the people for embezzling money from the pilgrims by showing the temptation to register for Hajj.













