7 DU colleges, 3 univs to hold exams

All pre-scheduled examinations of National University, Islamic Arabic University, Open University and seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University will be held, adhering to the mandatory Covid-safety protocols, officials have said.

"All the examinations will be held in compliance with health-safety rules," MA Khair, public relations officer of the Education Ministry, told UNB. On January 21, National University announced the suspension of all its examinations "till further notice" in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions by two weeks until February 20. The decision was taken in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. -UNB

















