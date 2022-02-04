Video
Home Back Page

Indo-Bangla trade to find pace through Border Haat

Published : Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Foundation stone was laid for the construction of Border Haat on 2.72 acres of nomans land of Bngladesh-India border at Moulvibazar.
The foundation stone was jointly laid by Bangladesh Commerce Ministe Tipu Munshi and Indian Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Kumar Dev on Thursday.
Tipu Munshi said, "Products will be sold at this market according to the needs of the people of the two countries. As a result, smuggling at the border will be reduced a lot. The Border Haat will also build bridges between the people of Bangladesh and India," he added.
Biplob Kumar said, "European countries were working together to stop smuggling. Bangladesh and India have also taken various initiatives to stop smuggling between Bangladesh and India. In this way, Border Haat is the most popular initiatives among the people of both the countries." Mentioning that the traders of the two countries would benefit from the import and export of duty free goods, Biplob Kumar said, "It will also increase the brotherhood between the people of the two countries and will expand tourism."
Among others Tripura Commerce Minister Manoj Kumar Dev, Moulvibazar-3 MP Abdush Shahid, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zakaria were present at the event. The Border Haat program was launched in 2011 to improve Bangladesh-India relations and ensure legitimate trade in the border areas.
The first journey of Border Haat started in July 2011 on the banks of Sonavari river in Baliamari border of Kurigram district.
So far 3 haats have been constructed in Bangladesh- Tripura border area and 5 more haats will be constructed in future.


