Nat’l Library Day tomorrow

The National Library Day 2022 will be observed countrywide tomorrow (Saturday). This year, the theme of the day is "Subornojoyontir Ongikar, Digital Granthagar".

In collaboration with the Department of Public Libraries (DPL) and Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the day will be observed for the fifth time this year. To mark the day, discussion and cultural programmes will be held at the premises of the National Library at 11:00 am on Sunday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will be present as chief guest in the programme while State Minister of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs K M Khalid and Member of Parliament Simeen Hussain Rimi will attend the programme as special guests.

















